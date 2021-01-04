Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Data of over 10 crore credit, debit card users leaked on dark web after attack on Juspay’s server

Juspay has acknowledged the breach, but it says that the leaked information is not "sensitive".


tech2 News StaffJan 04, 2021 13:50:39 IST

Security researchers have found that in a breach of Juspay's servers, sensitive data of over 100 million credit and debit cards users have been leaked on the dark web. The leaked data reportedly includes full names, phone numbers, and email addresses of the cardholders, along with the first and last four digits of their cards. Juspay offers payment processing services for e-merchants like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, and Swiggy. Juspay has also acknowledged that data of some of its users was compromised in August 2020.

It was found that the breach and data leak took place between March 2017 and August 2020. According to a report by Gadgets360, the data that was found on the dark web included "personal details of several Indian cardholders along with their card expiry dates, customer IDs, and masked card numbers with the first and last four digits of the cards fully visible". Notably, though, transaction and order details were not part of the leaked data.

Data of over 10 crore credit, debit card users leaked on dark web after attack on Juspay’s server

A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration. Image: Reuters

Another report by Inc42 reveals that the leaked data on the dark web includes "user’s card brand (VISA/Mastercard), card expiry date, the last four digits of the card, the masked card number, the type of card (credit/debit), the name on the card, card fingerprint, card ISIN, customer ID and merchant account ID, among several other details. In all, over 16 fields of data relating to their payment cards have been leaked for at least 2 crore users, as conceded by Juspay, a subset of the total number of user records (10 crore) that have been leaked." Reportedly, another subset of data was leaked which included the phone numbers and email addresses of users.

Even though it was found that the leaked information of Juspay users was masked in places to reveal only partial copies of card numbers, the breach still leaves users vulnerable to phishing scams, if not a financial scam per see.

The leaked data of users is being sold on the dark web for an undisclosed amount.

Juspay has acknowledged the breach, but it also assures that the leaked information was not "sensitive".

“On 18 August 2020, an unauthorised attempt on our servers was detected and terminated when in progress. No card numbers, financial credentials or transaction data were compromised. Some data records containing non-anonymised, plain-text email and phone numbers were compromised, which form a fraction of the 10 crore data records,” Juspay founder Vimal Kumar said. "The masked card data (which is not sensitive) has 2 Cr user records. Our card vault, in a different PCI-compliant system with encrypted card data, was never accessed," he added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bigbasket

BigBasket data breach exposes data of 2 crore users in dark web, cybersecurity firm Cyble reveals

Nov 10, 2020
BigBasket data breach exposes data of 2 crore users in dark web, cybersecurity firm Cyble reveals
Startup looks to connect breached data with those facing likely fraud

Startup looks to connect breached data with those facing likely fraud

May 09, 2016
Facebook profile details of over 267 million users stolen and sold on the dark web: Report

Facebook data breach

Facebook profile details of over 267 million users stolen and sold on the dark web: Report

Apr 23, 2020
Lawsuit seeking up to $70 billion filed against the US firm Equifax after hack exposes customer data

Equifax

Lawsuit seeking up to $70 billion filed against the US firm Equifax after hack exposes customer data

Sep 09, 2017
Yahoo's proposed settlement in the largest data breach ever has been rejected

Yahoo data breach

Yahoo's proposed settlement in the largest data breach ever has been rejected

Jan 30, 2019
Misconceptions That Leave Small Businesses Vulnerable To Data Breaches

Misconceptions That Leave Small Businesses Vulnerable To Data Breaches

Aug 18, 2011

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020