Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Data mining, AI & social media might help strengthen sectarian identity, reinforce biases

Data mining, AI, social media fuels sectarian divides rather than promoting cross-cultural understanding.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 27, 2019 21:47:36 IST

Data mining, artificial intelligence (AI) and social media have strengthened sectarian identity, reinforced biases and sharpened societal divides rather than promoting cross-cultural understanding and dialogue, claims a new book.

Data mining, AI & social media might help strengthen sectarian identity, reinforce biases

Representative image of social media apps.

Kiran Karnik, a former NASSCOM president and ex-member of Prime Minister's Scientific Advisory Council and the National Innovation Council, discusses all these issues in recently-released "Evolution: Decoding India's Disruptive Tech Story".

He says initially it was hoped that the exchange of content and views through social media would provide a platform to discuss differing viewpoints and perspectives.

"Reality, though, has turned out differently," he remarks.

Karnik argues that increasingly these new platforms and their ever-increasing versatility are used for exchanging inanities ('Look at this ice cream that I am eating!') or passing on unverified reports which resulted in the rapid propagation of rumours and falsehoods through the amplifying effect of "forwards".

"Anecdotal evidence indicates that the more sensational or outrageous the post, the faster and wider it gets circulated, with the impact multiplied by the echo chamber effect. This has encouraged the planting of fake news, which is capable of not only creating fear, enmity and hate, but even triggering riots. As a result, there is growing global concern over fake news," he says.

Data mining and clever algorithms verging on AI enable platforms like Google, which take into account the interests and preferences of users, are now being used to customise news.

"Reading news true or fake that interests you and matches with your world view obviously adds to the echo chamber effect. There is also concern about trolling, abuse and threats on social media," he says in the Rupa Publications' book.

The author notes that rooting out fake news, rumours and abuse is not easy.

These developments, and the way social media tends to be used, have done little for the promotion of cross-cultural understanding, or reflection and dialogue based on varied perspectives.

"Instead, in many cases, they have strengthened sectarian identity, reinforced biases and sharpened societal divides. The hope that these technologies would democratize, empower and enlighten seems to have been thwarted. Maybe it was a false dawn, after all, he says.

But not everything about the social media is gloomy, according to Karnik as he argues that technology has also provided common interest platforms, identity strengthening and the sharing of a viewpoint, which help in mobilising people and creating mass movements.

"In India, this power of social media was first strongly seen after the horrific Nirbhaya incident, when tens of thousands of people assembled for protest demonstrations, mobilised primarily through social media, he says.

"The fact that this force is also used for negative purposes is not necessarily the fault of social media. Yet, there are concerns regarding the dangers of polarization and majoritarianism that social media engenders, and the effect of controversial content whether true or doctored on groups already susceptible to a certain viewpoint," he added.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp joins forces with NASSCOM Foundation to fight misinformation in India

Mar 18, 2019
WhatsApp joins forces with NASSCOM Foundation to fight misinformation in India
IT services sector estimated to clock flat growth of up to 9% in fiscal year 2019-20: Nasscom

NewsTracker

IT services sector estimated to clock flat growth of up to 9% in fiscal year 2019-20: Nasscom

Mar 18, 2019
Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Google Chrome

Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Mar 22, 2019
Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

Lookout

Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

Mar 14, 2019
Google will prompt Android users to choose their preferred browser, search apps

Google

Google will prompt Android users to choose their preferred browser, search apps

Mar 20, 2019
Google Maps now lets you add public events on Android but it isn't quite ready yet

Google

Google Maps now lets you add public events on Android but it isn't quite ready yet

Mar 26, 2019

science

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019