Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 17:50 IST

Dassault Systemes agrees to comply with Indian govt's data localisation policy

Cloud technology is a big amplifier for the electric vehicle (EV) market, especially in India.

Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes is ready with Cloud-based solutions that will both physically and legally comply with the Indian government's data localisation policy, its Vice Chairman and CEO Bernard Charles stressed here on 6 September.

A panel by the Indian government is currently working on the guidelines to ensure that data generated locally must be stored within the country.

"We will be aligned with every country that expresses the need  from both physical and legal point of view  to store data locally. India is no different than the European Union (EU) when it comes to securing its users' data and we are ready to comply with the law of the land," Charles told IANS.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Speaking on the sidelines of the company's flagship event "3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2018" here, Charles said they have prepared an industry-first operation system that can manage infinite number of Clouds, be it for an individual, a company, a city or a country.

"We are now signing contracts for data localisation. This is of great value for us as customers will pay more to have their data secured locally. The customers will also adopt technology faster," the Dassault Systemes CEO noted.

Cloud technology is a big amplifier for the electric vehicle (EV) market, especially in India which has seen a great adoption of Cloud-based solutions in the EV segment.

Earlier this week, France-based Dassault Systemes announced that commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has expanded the use of its "3DEXPERIENCE" platform by adopting the "Global Validation, Proven Performance" (GVPP) industry solution experience.

GVPP enables businesses to meet the global challenges by unifying virtual and physical testing to optimise vehicle quality and experience.

Dassault Systemes last year acquired a majority stake in another French company Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class cloud services, thereby strengthening its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies in the world.

"We need to make customers aware about where their data lies and is completely secure. This is right on top of our mind," said Charles.

