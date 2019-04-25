tech2 News Staff

Apart from a number of fixes and improvements, Google Chrome’s version 74.0.3729.108 also brings its much-awaited dark mode. Chrome 74 is officially rolling out to Windows, Mac and Linux systems, but the dark mode has already been available with version 73 on macOS for a month.

The long-awaited dark mode gives the Chrome browser’s UI a dark theme (similar to its Incognito mode) but will also change the menus, the download window and more, making it more comfortable to use at night.

As per a report by The Verge, the new dark mode will automatically switch when the dark theme is enabled on Windows 10.

Google is still in the process of enabling dark mode on Windows but this has not been switched on for all users just yet.

The same report cites a response by a community manager stating that the new dark mode has only been enabled for a small number of users and that a wider rollout would happen in the “near future”.

But if you just can’t wait, here is how you can enable it.

How to enable Chrome’s dark mode on Windows 10

To force the Chrome browser to switch to dark mode you need to modify the shortcut file on your desktop.

You can do this by:

Right-clicking on the Chrome shortcut

Click to edit the Target field

Then add “--force-dark-mode” to the end of the target location (without quotes)

Once added, simply launch Chrome and the dark mode will be enabled.

