Daiwa launches 4K Smart TVs powered by webOS TV: Here are the details

The flagship Daiwa webOS TV features 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage; priced at Rs 39,999.


FP TrendingJul 23, 2021 17:48:30 IST

Daiwa has introduced its UHD Smart TV range that’s powered by webOS TV. The first model is the D50U1WOS, which is a 50-inch (126 cm) 4K UHD Smart TV with ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote. It is the first Indian brand to launch WebOS TVs in the market. The 4K UHD Smart TV – priced at Rs 39,999 – is available on Daiwa’s website and at retail stores across the country.

It is powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor and comes with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. It supports infotainment apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney + Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 and others, that run on the webOS TV smart interface.

Daiwa's flagship TV features 20 W Surround Sound Box speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology. Image: Daiwa

Daiwa's flagship TV features 20 W Surround Sound Box speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology. Image: Daiwa

The flagship model features 20 W Surround Sound Box speakers with Dolby Audio sound technology and a D6500 Colour Temperature in Cinema Mode. It comes with a Dual Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0.

The UHD Smart TV supports a multi-HDR format including HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) for enhanced brightness, sharpness and contrast. It also has boosted colour saturation and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) at 60Hz for blur-free visuals.

UHD Smart TV's ThinQ AI enables users to personalise their entertainment preferences and control the connected devices through voice assistance via the Magic Remote. The remote features dedicated keys for various streaming platforms along with universal control for all the connected devices and voice commands.

