FP Trending

Daiwa has launched a new 4K UHD Smart TV in India. The smart TV boasts a ‘frame-less' design, which ensures minimal bezels. Here’s a look at the TV’s details.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV price, availability

The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV (D50162FL) comes with a price tag of Rs 39,990 and is available to buy via leading retail stores across the country. It comes with a year’s warranty, along with a 1-year additional warranty on the Panel. The Smart TV is part of the ‘Made in India’ initiative.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV features, specs

The TV comes with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen supports the Quantum Luminit Technology and HDR10 for better color reproduction.

It is powered by an A-55 Quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is support for 16GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, there are options such as three HDMI ports, two USBs, Wi-Fi, one Optical Output, Ethernet, 2AV In, E-share for screen mirroring, and Bluetooth.

The Smart TV runs Daiwa’s own ‘The BigWall’ UI, which supports popular apps like Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, and Voot. The UI, based on Android 9.0. comes with its own content discovery engine to look for content with a single click.

It also supports voice assistance by simply tapping on the mic button on the remote control. This will be available, starting next month after an OTA update.

Additionally, the TV comes with 20W Box speakers with 5 sound modes and dbx-tv audio technology for a surround sound experience.