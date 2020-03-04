Reuters

(Reuters) - Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said Tuesday the automaker has "no issues" securing electric vehicle battery cells, and is ramping up battery production to meet high demand for plug-in models.

"There is such a high demand for plug-ins, we are ramping up battery production as we speak," Kaellenius told reporters on a conference call. Daimler plans to add electric vehicle capacity this year and next year.

Kaellenius said demand for plug-in hybrid models is driven in part by German companies guiding employees who get company cars as a benefit to choose electrified models. The German government also gives substantial tax breaks for hybrid and electric models compared to internal combustion vehicles. Because of those factors, "demand just went through the roof," Kaellenius said.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.