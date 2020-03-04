Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
Daimler CEO says "no issues" with supplies of electric vehicle battery cells

(Reuters) - Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said Tuesday the automaker has "no issues" securing electric vehicle battery cells, and is ramping up battery production to meet high demand for plug-in models.


Mar 04, 2020

(Reuters) - Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said Tuesday the automaker has "no issues" securing electric vehicle battery cells, and is ramping up battery production to meet high demand for plug-in models.

"There is such a high demand for plug-ins, we are ramping up battery production as we speak," Kaellenius told reporters on a conference call. Daimler plans to add electric vehicle capacity this year and next year.

Kaellenius said demand for plug-in hybrid models is driven in part by German companies guiding employees who get company cars as a benefit to choose electrified models. The German government also gives substantial tax breaks for hybrid and electric models compared to internal combustion vehicles. Because of those factors, "demand just went through the roof," Kaellenius said.

