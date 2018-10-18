Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
18 October, 2018

Daimer, BMW offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns on car-sharing deal

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow .

German luxury carmakers Daimler and BMW have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to combine their car-sharing businesses, the European Commission said on 16 October.

The companies made the offer on 15 October, a filing on the EU competition enforcer’s website showed, without providing details.

A European Union flags flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC17F45764C0

A European Union flags flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. Image: Reuters

The Commission is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding by 7 November whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with US rival Uber and China’s Didi Chuxing.

