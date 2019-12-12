Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cyber week sales surge hits on-time U.S. delivery rate for Amazon van drivers

By Lisa Baertlein (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc van drivers' on-time delivery rate declined in the week of record Cyber Monday orders, as severe winter weather strained the U.S. shipping network, consulting firm ShipMatrix said on Wednesday. Amazon drivers had an on-time rate of 93.7% for the Cyber Monday week ended Dec


ReutersDec 12, 2019 01:15:27 IST

Cyber week sales surge hits on-time U.S. delivery rate for Amazon van drivers

By Lisa Baertlein

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc van drivers' on-time delivery rate declined in the week of record Cyber Monday orders, as severe winter weather strained the U.S. shipping network, consulting firm ShipMatrix said on Wednesday.

Amazon drivers had an on-time rate of 93.7% for the Cyber Monday week ended Dec. 7, down from 98.2% during the Thanksgiving week ended Nov. 30, according to ShipMatrix. This was the first year that the consultancy measured on-time deliveries for the world's No. 1 online retailer's growing logistics business.

This holiday season is a crucial test for Amazon's in-house delivery operations that trace back to 2013, when an unexpected surge in Amazon packages swamped shippers, delayed gifts and prompted the Seattle company to take control of delivering merchandise to people's homes.

The drivers who work for companies that deliver exclusively for Amazon did have a better on-time rate than other carriers. Cyber Monday week results were 92.7% for United Parcel Service Inc, 90.4% for FedEx Corp and 92.3% for the U.S. Postal Service.

Amazon van drivers work primarily in well-populated urban areas and will drop off roughly 275 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than double last year's number.

Amazon did not immediately comment on the holiday performance of the drivers, who deliver its merchandise to customer doorsteps.

Nation-wide delivery firms, including UPS and USPS are forecast to deliver another 180 million Amazon packages during the holiday season, according to ShipMatrix, which has been using proprietary software to track on-time deliveries since 2013.

All in, U.S. shipping companies will deliver nearly 2.5 billion holiday parcels this year.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Workers at Israeli surveillance firm NSO sue Facebook for blocking private accounts

Nov 27, 2019
Workers at Israeli surveillance firm NSO sue Facebook for blocking private accounts
Errant radar alert temporarily locks down White House, U.S. Capitol

Newstracker

Errant radar alert temporarily locks down White House, U.S. Capitol

Nov 27, 2019
Britain's chief rabbi warns 'poison' of anti-Semitism in Labour

Newstracker

Britain's chief rabbi warns 'poison' of anti-Semitism in Labour

Nov 27, 2019
Malta officials resign in broadening scandal over journalist's murder

Newstracker

Malta officials resign in broadening scandal over journalist's murder

Nov 27, 2019
Wildfire outside Santa Barbara, California, threatens homes, causes evacuations

Newstracker

Wildfire outside Santa Barbara, California, threatens homes, causes evacuations

Nov 27, 2019
Spain refloats submarine intercepted with suspected cocaine on board

Newstracker

Spain refloats submarine intercepted with suspected cocaine on board

Nov 27, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019