Sunday, December 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cyber attack causes delivery disruptions at the Los Angeles Times

The cyber attack appeared to originate outside the United States, the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters Dec 30, 2018 09:51 AM IST

A cyber attack caused major printing and delivery disruptions on Saturday at the Los Angeles Times and other major US newspapers, including ones owned by Tribune Publishing Co such as the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

The cyber attack appeared to originate outside the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The attack led to distribution delays in the Saturday edition of The Times, Tribune, Sun and other newspapers that share a production platform in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Tribune Publishing, whose newspapers also include the New York Daily News and Orlando Sentinel, said it first detected the malware on Friday.

The West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times were hit as they are also printed on the shared production platform, the Los Angeles Times said.

Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said the virus hurt back-office systems used to publish and produce “newspapers across our properties.”

“There is no evidence that customer credit card information or personally identifiable information has been compromised,” Kollias said in a statement

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Most San Diego Union-Tribune subscribers were without a newspaper on Saturday as the virus infected the company’s business systems and hobbled its ability to publish, the paper’s editor and publisher Jeff Light wrote on its website.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said it was studying the situation.

“We are aware of reports of a potential cyber incident affecting several news outlets, and are working with our government and industry partners to better understand the situation,” said DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman in a statement.

Representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not immediately available for comment.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

NewsTracker

Lenders, home buyers of Jaypee Infratech approve evaluation criteria for bankruptcy process

Dec 28, 2018

NewsTracker

NCLAT to hear plea over moratorium on dues recovery from IL&FS, group firms on 28 Jan

Dec 20, 2018

NewsTracker

NCLT admits insolvency petition against Eastern Coalfields for non-payment of interest

Dec 21, 2018

InMyOpinion

Air India revival: Piecemeal sale of assets won't work; govt should stop pouring money into airline's bottomless coffers

Dec 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Vedanta Sterlite plant: Tamil Nadu govt to challenge NGT order in SC, Opposition accuses state of 'negligent' attitude

Dec 16, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Succession battle pits R&AW against IPS cadres as ugly internal squabbling remains an open secret in India's spy agency

Dec 18, 2018

science

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018

Driverless Technology

Driverless mining train in Australia claimed as the 'world's largest robot'

Dec 29, 2018