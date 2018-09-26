Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 18:01 IST

Cryptomining malware grows by an alarming 86 percent in Q2 2018 reveals McAfee

Although less common than ransomware, cryptomining malware has quickly emerged as a major threat.

Continuing its rise from the fourth quarter of last year, cryptocurrency mining malware grew 86 percent in the second quarter of this year, according to a new report from the global cybersecurity firm McAfee Labs.

Although less common than ransomware, crypto mining malware has quickly emerged as a factor on the threat landscape, the report said on Tuesday, adding that while crypto mining malware primarily targets PCs, other devices also have become victims.

Representative Image

Representative Image

"A few years ago, we wouldn't think of Internet routers, video-recording devices and other Internet of Things devices as platforms for crypto mining because their CPU speeds were too insufficient to support such productivity," said Christiaan Beek, Lead Scientist and Senior Principal Engineer with McAfee Labs Advanced Threat Research team.

The research also showed the continued adaptation of the type of malware vulnerability exploits used in the WannaCry and NotPetya outbreaks of 2017.

McAfee saw the exploits from these two high-profile threats repurposed within new malware strains, and newly discovered vulnerability exploits similarly adapted to produce entirely new threats.

New malware samples specifically designed to exploit software vulnerabilities increased by 151 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the findings of the"McAfee Labs Threats Report" showed.

"WannaCry and NotPetya provided cybercriminals compelling examples of how malware could use vulnerability exploits to gain a foothold on systems and then quickly propagate across networks," Beek said.

McAfee said its mobile research team found a new billing-fraud campaign of at least 15 apps on Google Play.

The new campaign demonstrates that cybercriminals keep finding new ways to steal money from victims using apps on official stores such as Google Play, the report said.

The McAfee team also identified top security threats to users and implementers of Blockchain technologies.

The researchers' analysis found that phishing, malware and implementation vulnerabilities are the primary attack vectors.

In Q2, the total number of ransomware samples increased 57 percent over the past four quarters, the report said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Windows threats

Over 180 million threats on Windows device detected in Q2 2018 alone: Report

Sep 19, 2018

WannaCry

North Korea claims alleged WannaCry ransomware hacker does not exist

Sep 16, 2018

science

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018