Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 25 June, 2018 15:20 IST

Cryptojacking becomes the preferred alternative to ransomware attacks: Report

The number of mobile cryptojacking malware variants has grown from eight in 2017 to 25 by May 2018.

With more than three million hits globally in the first five months of 2018, cryptojacking, a form of cyberattack in which hackers hijack the infected system's processing power to mine cryptocurrency, is fast emerging as an alternative to ransomware, according to IT security firm Quick Heal.

The number of mobile cryptojacking malware variants has also grown from eight in 2017 to 25 by May 2018, marking a three-fold increase, Quick Heal said in a statement on 25 June.

cryptojacking 1280

"Cryptojacking is emerging as a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to ransomware. With a ransomware attack, there is no guarantee that hackers will be paid a ransom," said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies.

"Cryptojacking, on the other hand, is empowering hackers to make use of infected endpoints for swifter and more assured financial gains," Katkar said.

As more cybercriminals leverage cryptojacking as a lucrative channel for generating illicit revenues, Quick Heal Security Labs researchers expect these numbers to grow even further.

As opposed to ransomware, cryptojacking attacks remain almost undetected, enabling attackers to use the compromised systems to mine cryptocurrencies for as long as they want.

They are also easier to deploy than ransomware attacks. All a hacker needs to do is to drop a cryptomining code on your system without your knowledge through an infected link or file.

Another commonly used method is to infect websites and pop-up ads with a JavaScript-based cryptomining script, which is triggered when you click on infected ads or visit compromised websites.

In such instances, attackers do not even need to install a code; just opening the infected link is enough to turn your system into a cryptomining machine and generate instant returns on investment for the hacker, Quick Heal said.

System owners to deploy a robust security solution as a means of combating cryptojacking attacks, it added.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick crypto-mining virus: Here's how to check if your device is safe

Jun 13, 2018

bithumb

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb hacked; $31.51 million stolen

Jun 20, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018