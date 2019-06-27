Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cryptocurrencies by big internet companies could face antitrust regulators

Central bankers and financial watchdogs have already raised concerns about Facebook’s Libra

ReutersJun 27, 2019 17:41:25 IST

Cryptocurrencies backed by big internet companies could come under the scrutiny of antitrust regulators, the head of Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said on Thursday after Facebook last week launched its own version.

Cryptocurrencies by big internet companies could face antitrust regulators

Facebook Libra. Image: Reuters.

Central bankers and financial watchdogs were quick to raise concerns about Facebook’s planned Libra global cryptocurrency, saying that it could become so pervasive as to disrupt the global monetary policy framework.

Germany’s antitrust watchdog’s president Andreas Mundt, who has pursued the world’s largest social network over other areas of its business, told reporters that cryptocurrencies launched by companies like Facebook “could become a topic for us”.

Mundt has taken Facebook to task over its handling of data collected from users of the social network and its messaging apps without their consent, finding the firm founded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg abused its market dominance.

In its ruling in February, the Federal Cartel Office ordered Facebook to curb its data collection practices. The company appealed that decision, which is now before the German courts.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Facebook

Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency

Jun 21, 2019
Britain, France, and Germany central banks will inspect Facebook's cryptocurrency
Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS

Facebook

Facebook Libra: Politicians must quickly coordinate regulatory responses, says BIS

Jun 24, 2019
Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Calibra

Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program

Jun 19, 2019
Global money-laundering task force wants countries to monitor cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency

Global money-laundering task force wants countries to monitor cryptocurrencies

Jun 22, 2019
Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook

Facebook announces Calibra, a digital wallet for its Libra cryptocurrency

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook's Libra to be studied by France's upcoming G7 cryptocurrency task force

Facebook

Facebook's Libra to be studied by France's upcoming G7 cryptocurrency task force

Jun 21, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019