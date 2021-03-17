FP Trending

On Tuesday, 16 March, Tata Group’s Croma announced that the retail chain is joining hands with tech giant Amazon to launch a new range of smart televisions in India called Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs. According to the press release by Croma, the smart TVs are available from today on the Croma website and Amazon India website for a starting price of Rs 17,999. Customers can also visit any one of the 180 Croma stores in 60 cities across the country to purchase this new range of TVs.

With the Croma Fire TV, users can enjoy Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and others. Including the Alexa voice remote, these TVs have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for excellent picture quality and sound.

The smart TVs are available in several sizes starting from 32-inch to 55-inch along with 2K and 4K variants. With the 4K TV, streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps is available in Croma Fire TVs. Specifications of the latest TVs are the same as other Croma TVs. Along with offering a three-year comprehensive warranty, Croma also has Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year. Equipped with quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, the TV will give instant search results. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, three 4K HDMI inputs, two 2K HDMI inputs and other options.

Commenting on the Amazon Croma partnership, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said that it has been taken to a new level with the new range of Croma Fire TVs. Parag said that the TV range has an “incredible user experience, excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience that gets better every day with Alexa”.

Speaking about this new range of TVs, Croma CMO Ritesh Ghosal said that the Fire TV OS along with Alexa and soft-touch remote offers a better viewing experience as compared to other smart TVs.

