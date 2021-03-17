Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Croma Fire TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos launched in India at a starting price at Rs 17,999

The smart TVs are available in several sizes starting from 32-inch to 55-inch along with 2K and 4K variants.


FP TrendingMar 17, 2021 15:55:00 IST

On Tuesday, 16 March, Tata Group’s Croma announced that the retail chain is joining hands with tech giant Amazon to launch a new range of smart televisions in India called Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs. According to the press release by Croma, the smart TVs are available from today on the Croma website and Amazon India website for a starting price of Rs 17,999. Customers can also visit any one of the 180 Croma stores in 60 cities across the country to purchase this new range of TVs.

Croma Fire TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos launched in India at a starting price at Rs 17,999

Croma Fire TV

With the Croma Fire TV, users can enjoy Amazon Prime Video,  YouTube, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and others. Including the Alexa voice remote, these TVs have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for excellent picture quality and sound.

The smart TVs are available in several sizes starting from 32-inch to 55-inch along with 2K and 4K variants. With the 4K TV, streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps is available in Croma Fire TVs. Specifications of the latest TVs are the same as other Croma TVs. Along with offering a three-year comprehensive warranty, Croma also has Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year. Equipped with quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, the TV will give instant search results. It has Wi-Fi connectivity, three 4K HDMI inputs, two 2K HDMI inputs and other options.

Commenting on the Amazon Croma partnership, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said that it has been taken to a new level with the new range of Croma Fire TVs. Parag said that the TV range has an “incredible user experience, excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience that gets better every day with Alexa”.

Speaking about this new range of TVs, Croma CMO Ritesh Ghosal said that the Fire TV OS along with Alexa and soft-touch remote offers a better viewing experience as compared to other smart TVs.

 

KEYWORDS: Amazon Croma TVs, Croma Fire TV launch, Croma Fire TV features, Croma Fire TV stores, Croma Fire TV online purchase, Croma Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021