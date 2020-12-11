FP Trending

Creative Technology on Tuesday, 8 December, announced the release of its latest soundbar in India - Creative Stage V2. The device is an upgraded successor to Creative Stage. The Creative Stage V2 is 2.1 Soundbar targeted for enhanced audio experience for television, computer and gaming audience. It comes coupled with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers and subwoofer that provides perfect enhancement for rich, thumping bass that reverberates throughout the room giving an ambient living room experience.

As per Creative Technology, the Creative Stage V2 has new audio technology powered by Sound Blaster and sports bigger dimensions.

The Stage V2 has two audio technologies – Surround and Clear Dialog audio. The Surround technology is used to enhance soundstage, offering the ultimate movie experience right at the comfort of one’s home. With Clear technology, users can hear syllables with precision without cranking up the volume.

The Stage V2 comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB and therefore it can be used as a one-stop audio entertainment system.

The soundbar can be easily accessed with the help of remote control. Users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings, toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off with a simple press of a button.

The Stage V2 sport a sleek and minimalistic design that makes it fit well into any room and can also be wall-mounted.

The Creative Stage V2 in India is priced at Rs 17,999. The soundbar will be available an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon and Flipkart from the third week of December 2020.