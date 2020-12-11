Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Creative Stage V2 Soundbar with sound blaster launched in India at Rs 17,999

The soundbar will be available an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon and Flipkart.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 17:43:20 IST

Creative Technology on Tuesday, 8 December, announced the release of its latest soundbar in India - Creative Stage V2. The device is an upgraded successor to Creative Stage. The Creative Stage V2 is 2.1 Soundbar targeted for enhanced audio experience for television, computer and gaming audience. It comes coupled with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers and subwoofer that provides perfect enhancement for rich, thumping bass that reverberates throughout the room giving an ambient living room experience.

Creative Stage V2 Soundbar with sound blaster launched in India at Rs 17,999

Creative Stage V2 soundbar

As per Creative Technology, the Creative Stage V2 has new audio technology powered by Sound Blaster and sports bigger dimensions.

The Stage V2 has two audio technologies – Surround and Clear Dialog audio. The Surround technology is used to enhance soundstage, offering the ultimate movie experience right at the comfort of one’s home. With Clear technology, users can hear syllables with precision without cranking up the volume.

The Stage V2 comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB and therefore it can be used as a one-stop audio entertainment system.

The soundbar can be easily accessed with the help of remote control. Users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings, toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off with a simple press of a button.

The Stage V2 sport a sleek and minimalistic design that makes it fit well into any room and can also be wall-mounted.

The Creative Stage V2 in India is priced at Rs 17,999. The soundbar will be available an introductory price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon and Flipkart from the third week of December 2020.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple To Pay $100 Million to Creative in Settlement

Aug 24, 2006
Apple To Pay $100 Million to Creative in Settlement
Creative WP-300 BT Headset - Good Quality, Wireless Freedom Ain't Cheap

Creative WP-300 BT Headset - Good Quality, Wireless Freedom Ain't Cheap

May 28, 2011
Update: Creative ZiiO Tablets Now Available in India

Update: Creative ZiiO Tablets Now Available in India

May 20, 2011
Creative Xmod in India Next Month

Creative Xmod in India Next Month

Oct 27, 2006
Creative ZiiO 7-Inch: Not Really a 'Tablet'

Creative ZiiO 7-Inch: Not Really a 'Tablet'

Jun 13, 2011
Dell Begins Selling Sony TVs on Web Site

Dell Begins Selling Sony TVs on Web Site

Feb 08, 2007

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020