Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

COVID-19 misinformation, hate speech, nudity among first cases picked by Facebook's oversight board

The oversight board has the power to overrule the Facebook’s decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2020 14:42:00 IST

Facebook's oversight board on 1 December announced the first six cases it has picked to review on the platform. These cases include five user appeals and one case referred by Facebook. The oversight board has the power to overrule the Facebook’s decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms. The oversight board has received cases concerning violence, hate speech, nudity, misinformation regarding COVID-19, among others. In a blog on Facebook, the oversight board has published a post for each case the board is reviewing, and once the board makes a decision, each post will be updated to include details about the decision.

COVID-19 misinformation, hate speech, nudity among first cases picked by Facebooks oversight board

Representational Image

The update and decisions on a case submitted for review can be seen on the Oversight Board website.

The oversight board has also announced that its public comment system is now live. This will allow anyone, from the "general public to subject matter experts and civil society organisations", to submit research and perspectives relating to these first six cases.

The Oversight Board is an independent body that people can appeal to if they disagree with decisions Facebook makes about content on its platforms. The board includes a total of six members: Chairperson Paul G Haaga, Jr, Kristina Arriaga, Cherine Chalaby, Wanda Felton, Kate O’Regan and Robert Post.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

How to enable the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp

Nov 23, 2020
How to enable the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp
WhatsApp users are reportedly facing an 'OTP scam': All you need to know

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users are reportedly facing an 'OTP scam': All you need to know

Nov 24, 2020
WhatsApp introduces new custom, doodle wallpapers, stickers packs and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces new custom, doodle wallpapers, stickers packs and more

Dec 02, 2020
How to send money via UPI ID on WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp Payments

How to send money via UPI ID on WhatsApp Payments

Nov 18, 2020
What is WhatsApp payment service and how does it work?

WhatsApp

What is WhatsApp payment service and how does it work?

Nov 24, 2020
Spotify is testing an Instagram Stories-like feature for both iOS and Android users

Spotify

Spotify is testing an Instagram Stories-like feature for both iOS and Android users

Dec 01, 2020

science

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020