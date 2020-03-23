Monday, March 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

COVID-19 lockdown: Automobile industry hits break on manufacturing amid coronavirus outbreak in India

Down south, Hyundai, Ford, TVS, Royal Enfield have declared the suspension of their production facilities.


OverdriveMar 23, 2020 17:23:46 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached Stage-II and the nation has gone into a lockdown after the Janta Curfew was observed on Sunday, 22 March. State governments, like Maharashtra, have gone a step further and declared a curfew till 31 March for now, a decision which will be reviewed with the situation.

The lockdown has hit labour-intensive industries the worst and among them are automotive industries. One of the largest employers of skilled workers in the country, car manufacturers and the ancillaries have participated in the lockdown, shutting down their manufacturing facilities till the government declares it safe to reopen.

COVID-19 lockdown: Automobile industry hits break on manufacturing amid coronavirus outbreak in India

After the District Magistrate of Gurugram (Gurgaon) issued orders to the effect of shutting all private and public establishments till next month. Image credit: AP

Anand Mahindra, leading the Mahindra conglomerate, has taken the lead to help the government with the array of resources at Mahindra and Mahindra disposal. After shutting down operations across sectors, including the car manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Mumbai and Chakan, Mahindra has offered their hospitality properties for temporary detention centres and also offered to produce ventilators and other essentials at their manufacturing facilities to help the government.

Tata Group, sticking to their philanthropic roots, have declared full salaries to even contract labour and employees for the months of March and April. While the Indian operations of Tata Motors have been shut till 31 March for now, operations of its subsidiary, Jaguar-Land-Rover have also been suspended in Europe to fight the pandemic.

After the District Magistrate of Gurugram (Gurgaon) issued orders to the effect of shutting all private and public establishments till next month, manufacturers like Hero, Maruti Suzuki and Honda 2-wheelers have declared suspension of manufacturing. The DM's order states heavy fines for those found violating the orders but has also allowed essential services and infrastructure work to continue but with due precautions.

Down south, Hyundai, Ford, TVS, Royal Enfield have also declared the suspension of their production facilities. Manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also halted production lines after Honda Cars, MG Motors and Volkswagen Group along with the Fiat Chrysler group participated in the lockdown.

The components industries like Bharat Forge, Kalyani Brakes, Subros and Lumax have also stopped production. We have not had a word yet from Bosch India, the company that was looking at laying off workforce amid the automotive sales slowdown over the past year. There are over 1,000 MSMEs in the Gurugram-Manesar belt itself and if you consider the automotive manufacturing hubs in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and TamilNadu, the extent of damage done by the COVID lockdown could only be estimated.

Also, with the sales down to zero, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has again approached the Supreme Court to provide a solution for the pending BS-IV stock which will be rendered invalid from 1 April, 2020. While the Court has decided to admit the plea later this week, Rajiv Bajaj said that with a three-year notice, only the manufacturers could be held responsible for extending BSIV production for a little too long. As for the dealers, since they have bought the inventory, bearing the losses would be impossible with mounting rents, salaries and no sales whatsoever.

With millions of jobs at stake, the automotive industry is expecting a bailout package from the central government. While the big OEMs with their diversified interests and huge capital base can afford to dig deep and keep going, the MSMEs will need the stimulus to keep paying their workforce for the idle time.

With no clear sight of the endgame, it is advisable to stay indoors and observe social distancing unless there is an absolute emergency, because that is the only way to stem the spread of Corona Virus and hence the only way to recover sooner as a nation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Pokemon GO

How Pokémon GO can still manage to keep gamers engaged in the pandemic times

Mar 20, 2020
How Pokémon GO can still manage to keep gamers engaged in the pandemic times
Apple limits online purchase of iPhones to two per person amid coronavirus

Apple

Apple limits online purchase of iPhones to two per person amid coronavirus

Mar 20, 2020
COVID-19: How WhatsApp, Google, Microsoft, YouTube, Instagram are helping users cope with the pandemic

Coronovirus

COVID-19: How WhatsApp, Google, Microsoft, YouTube, Instagram are helping users cope with the pandemic

Mar 23, 2020
Reliance Jio increases data limits for subscribers as govt asks people to stay put

Reliance Jio plans

Reliance Jio increases data limits for subscribers as govt asks people to stay put

Mar 20, 2020
Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe

Mars mission

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe

Mar 16, 2020
Due to coronavirus outbreak, FADA requests Supreme Court to extend BSVI deadline to 31 May

Coronavirus

Due to coronavirus outbreak, FADA requests Supreme Court to extend BSVI deadline to 31 May

Mar 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020