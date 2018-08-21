Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 August, 2018 21:55 IST

Court asks Centre, UIDAI to respond to plea seeking damages due to Aadhaar leaks

The petitioner has said his constitutional rights have been breached due to the negligence of UIDAI.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to file a response on a plea seeking exemplary damages for the losses caused due to leakage of Aadhaar data.

A bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice AK Chawla asked the Centre and UIDAI to file the response within six weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on 19 November.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Shamnad Basheer through advocate Siddharth Aggarwal alleging that the dissemination of personal information of Aadhaar holders made it clear that the government is responsible for any breach of the right to informational privacy.

Citing the top court's judgment, the petitioner said that when the state violates the constitutional rights of a citizen, courts may award compensation.

He also said that his petition is very different from the other proceedings in the Supreme Court as he is seeking claim to damages due to the breach of data.

Basheer has also requested the court to appoint an independent committee comprising multiple experts to investigate the scope, extent of breaches and the magnitude of harm caused due to the data leak.

He has also sought direction to release information on the number of data breaches which have taken place since the inception of the Aadhaar scheme and the steps taken by the government towards remedying and rectifying their security practices after the breaches.

