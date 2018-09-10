Google has already officially announced the ‘Made by Google’ event that will take place in New York City on 9 October. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL which are expected to launch at the event, have been widely leaked so far, especially the latter.

From detailed reviews to camera comparisons of the phone, and a lot of hatred for the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, that looks like a face; we’ve seen everything about the Pixel 3 XL from those pre-production units out in the wild. For a complete roundup of the leaks so far, head here.

However, apparently, a ‘conspiracy theory’ has been in the news recently, and it's twisted enough to make you cringe.

Jon Posser, who runs the YouTube channel Front Page tech, created a video which – adds up a bunch of claims and a strange logic, to conclude that the Pixel 3 XL may be launched as a completely different looking device from what we’ve seen so far. As per Posser, Google has apparently created this whole charade in the past few weeks.

Posser, in the past, has shown much hatred for the Pixel 3 XL design. He claims now, that the Google contacted him, and a bunch of other YouTubers who have made videos which echo the same ‘hate for Pixel 3 XL design’ thought. He further claims that the company wants a few clips from these videos, to make some kind of montage on 9 October. The YouTuber claims that Google did not make him sign a non-disclosure agreement which is why he is allowed to reveal this information.

His logic is that Google wants to play these clips and then reveal a phone which looks nothing like whatever has leaked so far, and hence launch a never-before-seen device which people will like, and not hate.

While it is exciting to wonder what Google is up to, and what will the device finally look like, we suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt. It is hard to believe that Google will go as far creating fake Pixel 3 XL devices with a notch, leave them in the open, and also fake the theft of a couple of units which would later be sold on the black market in Russia.

The event is about just a month away. While leaks keep fans excited, here's hoping that it does not become a cringe-worthy chaos.