Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Corrected: U.S. calls for end to mobile data blackout in two Myanmar states

(Changes gender of U.N. special rapporteur, paragraph 3) WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday urged an immediate end to a mobile data blackout in parts of two Myanmar states, saying a service restoration would help provide transparency to what the government says are law enforcement actions to avert unrest. Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman, said the United States was "deeply concerned" by the data shutdown that has curbed internet-based communications for as many as 1 million people in Rakhine and Chin states.

ReutersJun 30, 2019 01:06:44 IST

Corrected: U.S. calls for end to mobile data blackout in two Myanmar states

(Changes gender of U.N. special rapporteur, paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday urged an immediate end to a mobile data blackout in parts of two Myanmar states, saying a service restoration would help provide transparency to what the government says are law enforcement actions to avert unrest.

Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman, said the United States was "deeply concerned" by the data shutdown that has curbed internet-based communications for as many as 1 million people in Rakhine and Chin states.

On Monday, Yanghee Lee, the special U.N. rapporteur who monitors human rights in Myanmar, said the Myanmar military was conducting a "clearance operation" against Arakan Army rebels in the blacked out areas. She said she feared troops were committing "gross human rights violations" against civilians under the cover of the shutdown.

The Arakan Army, an insurgent group fighting for greater autonomy for Rakhine state, recruits from the state's ethnic Rakhine Buddhist majority.

In a statement, Ortagus said internet service should be restored "without delay."

"Resumption of service would help facilitate transparency in and accountability for what the government claims are law enforcement actions aimed at preventing further outbreaks of violence in the affected areas," Ortagus said.

A leading Myanmar telecommunications operator, the Telenor Group, said on June 22 that the Ministry of Transport and Communications had ordered a temporary shutdown of internet services in western Myanmar, citing "disturbances of peace and the use of the internet to coordinate illegal activities."

A military spokesman said the army had no information about the shutdown and denied it was behind the blackout.

Rakhine state made world headlines in 2017 when the Myanmar military, responding to militant attacks, launched a crackdown that prompted some 730,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Newstracker

Mnuchin on solid ground in withholding Trump tax returns - Justice Department

Jun 15, 2019
Mnuchin on solid ground in withholding Trump tax returns - Justice Department
Southern EU leaders back Cyprus in gas dispute with Turkey

Newstracker

Southern EU leaders back Cyprus in gas dispute with Turkey

Jun 15, 2019
Barcelona's acting mayor set to win re-election, keep out separatists

Newstracker

Barcelona's acting mayor set to win re-election, keep out separatists

Jun 15, 2019
U.S. focus is to build global consensus after Mideast oil tanker attacks - Shanahan

Newstracker

U.S. focus is to build global consensus after Mideast oil tanker attacks - Shanahan

Jun 15, 2019
Memphis neighbourhood mourns local man, worries about more riots

Newstracker

Memphis neighbourhood mourns local man, worries about more riots

Jun 15, 2019
Belgium takes back six Islamic State children

Newstracker

Belgium takes back six Islamic State children

Jun 15, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019