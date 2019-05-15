Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

Google will also start placing ads with a gallery of up to eight images in search results

ReutersMay 15, 2019 21:03:11 IST

Alphabet Inc's Google will begin featuring ads on the homepage of its smartphone app worldwide later this year, it said on Tuesday, giving the search engine a huge new supply of ad slots to boost revenue.

Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

Google Chrome. Image: tech2

Google will also start placing ads with a gallery of up to eight images in search results, potentially increasing ad supply further.

The changes come as choppy revenue growth prompt questions from some Alphabet investors about whether services such as Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc's Instagram are drawing online shoppers and in turn, advertisers away from Google.

Google executives told reporters on Monday the latest features were a response to how users behave, not competition.

The company wants to make it easier for users to discover and buy new products because they shop in brief spurts while watching TV or sitting in the bathroom, said Oliver Heckmann, vice president of engineering for Travel and Shopping.

"It actually changed with mobiles and what users expect from an online service like Google," he said.

The ads on the Google homepage appear on what the company calls its Discover feature, a Facebook-style news feed that users swipe through to view an algorithmically personalized set of links to articles, videos, and other online content.

The company said on Monday that ads would run wherever Discover is available, including on its mobile website, but clarified on Tuesday that ads would only be in the Google app.

Google has been testing ads on Discover since last fall when it said more than 800 million people were using the feature monthly.

The gallery ads are part of a Google effort to make search results more visual, the company said. Ads with images are expected to garner more clicks, which could lead them being shown in more results, executives said.

Google - which announced the changes at its Marketing Live conference for advertisers - also said it would begin showing personalized content on its Google Shopping home page. That offers only a search box in most countries at present.

The company will continue to use the Shopping service to take orders for in-store pick-up or delivery from a variety of shops. But it will phase out its Google Express delivery brand in favour of Google Shopping.

Google first launched a more robust shopping page in India last year.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Google

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

May 16, 2019
Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more
Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

Google Podcasts

Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

May 11, 2019
Google AI keeps pushing boundaries of what artificial intelligence can accomplish

Google

Google AI keeps pushing boundaries of what artificial intelligence can accomplish

May 07, 2019
Google Chrome to soon get new feature that will let you limit online tracking: Report

Google

Google Chrome to soon get new feature that will let you limit online tracking: Report

May 07, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

Google

Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

May 08, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Privacy controls for Maps, Search, Pixel phones announced

Google

Google I/O 2019: Privacy controls for Maps, Search, Pixel phones announced

May 08, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019