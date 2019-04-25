Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
Corrected: Facebook revenue jumps as U.S. privacy penalty looms

(Reuters) - (This story has been refiled to add date in 4th paragraph) Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth in its Instagram business and a surge in advertising spending by companies while also warning it could face up to $5 billion in losses related to an official U.S. privacy investigation.

Apr 25, 2019

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth in its Instagram business and a surge in advertising spending by companies while also warning it could face up to $5 billion in losses related to an official U.S. privacy investigation.

Monthly active users rose to 2.38 billion, beating estimates of 2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 26 percent to $15.08 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $14.98 billion.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders fell to $2.43 billion, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.99 billion, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting the company to report profit of $1.63 per share.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; editing by Patrick Graham)

