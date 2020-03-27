Priya Singh

There are still over two weeks left of the 21-day lockdown, and by this point, we have cleaned our closets, we are up to date with all posts on Instagram, we have emptied the food cupboard, so what do we do now for the rest of this time?

One brilliant way to keep yourself entertained while staying in touch with friends and family is via video calls that can turn absolutely hilarious at times, and they are such a quick way of catching up with your peeps.

A lot of us are already using WhatsApp for messaging and video calls, that lets you video chat with up to 4 people simultaneously. However, there are a bunch of other apps that will let you place group video calls with a larger number of people simultaneously, and at the same time, make calls a little more fun.

Zoom

Zoom is a California-based video conferencing website that helps you make work calls at a time like this. You can totally have your friends join it too. It has features like private chats, customised backgrounds, and emoji reactions. Features like screen sharing, image, docs and video sharing are also available. You can even text each other during the ongoing call, kind of making notes. In short, a virtual conference room at the comfort of your home, except, it's only better. You can also add fun backgrounds too.

It allows you to connect up to 100 people at the same time. Although, the meeting durations are capped at 40 minutes if you don't have a membership, but you can always choose to be a premium member to get long chatting sessions.

You can also download its app from Play Store or you can use it directly from the website as well.

Houseparty

Houseparty is one of the most fun social video conferencing services. It not only allows you to connect with up to eight people at a time but lets you play games as well. You can play Pictionary and have fun with your friends or play a Harry Potter Trivia to know who is the biggest Potterhead of all!

Although, you will have to pay a certain amount to play particular games but since you are not stepping out for another two weeks, that will save up some money for sure and it is okay to splurge on a few games to get away from the never-ending boredom!

So grab your quarantine snacks and let's play!

You can download this app from Play Store, App Store or can even use it on desktop.

Google Duo

Google's video calling app Google Duo is one of the most popular apps. In addition to connecting up to eight people at a time, you can use it to record a video message and send it to your friends. And not just that, you will get fun filters and effects at your disposal to make your messages more quirky!

Google has also introduced a low-light feature, so you don't have to get up to turn on lights to video call someone. Kind of perfect for the lazies!

Download it on your Android phone from Play Store and you can also download it from App Store.

Instagram

Most of us are spending our time on Instagram these days. But why not use Instagram for more than just browsing through posts?

Instagram lets you make your own filters! So put on your creative hat, and maybe make a Money Heist-inspired filter? I have been really waiting for it, but this wfh-life isn't sparing me any time.

Instagram can connect up to six people at a time. You can now also share posts during the ongoing video calls on Instagram.

If you don't have the app already, you can download the Instagram app from the Play Store or App Store and get started!

Skype

Skype is also a well-known app that allows you to make video calls in HD quality. You can even use the screen sharing option (with your IT guy), in case you are facing some laptop issues. It can also record the video sessions which can be really helpful if you are taking live video classes these days.

You can connect up to 24 people simultaneously on Skype. You can use it on your iOS devices or Android devices or desktop. It is available free of cost on phones, tablets, PCs, and Macs.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.