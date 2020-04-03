Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sony sets up a $100 million global relief fund for those hit by the pandemic

Sony funds will help health professionals, children and educators, and people of the entertainment industry who work on daily wages.


FP TrendingApr 03, 2020 12:58:00 IST

Sony has also joined in the fight against coronavirus with the company launching a $100M fund to support those hit by the deadly disease.

The fund, titled Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, will focus on three kinds of people — health professionals, children and educators who have to work remotely, and members of the entertainment industry who work on daily wages.

With this move, Sony has joined other entertainment and media companies like Netflix which have come forward with a contribution of $100 mn to help television and film industry workers affected by Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sony sets up a 0 million global relief fund for those hit by the pandemic

Image: Reuters

Sony has urged its 110,000 employees worldwide to contribute to the fund through a matching gift program.

Besides, it is working with external partners to explore other ways to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community,” Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony Corporation, said in a statement.

WarnerMedia has pledged more than $100 mn for crews of productions badly hit by the outbreak.

Facebook has also committed $100 mn to small businesses in more than 30 countries in an attempt to provide a boost to the global economy.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the flow of false information related to the pandemic on its platform.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus

Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Mar 25, 2020
Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion
How streaming platforms are trying to boost viewership, from Netflix Party to Amazon Prime Video reducing data consumption

Buzz Patrol

How streaming platforms are trying to boost viewership, from Netflix Party to Amazon Prime Video reducing data consumption

Mar 31, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches COVID-19 tracking app ‘Aarogya Setu’, here’s all you need to know

Aarogya Setu

Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches COVID-19 tracking app ‘Aarogya Setu’, here’s all you need to know

Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: World Bank approves $1 billion emergency fund to help India fight pandemic

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: World Bank approves $1 billion emergency fund to help India fight pandemic

Apr 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Video streaming firms suspend HD, ultra HD transmission on mobile during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Video streaming firms suspend HD, ultra HD transmission on mobile during lockdown

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Mercedes-Benz India to set up temporary hospital and isolation wards

Mercedes-Benz

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mercedes-Benz India to set up temporary hospital and isolation wards

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020