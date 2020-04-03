FP Trending

Sony has also joined in the fight against coronavirus with the company launching a $100M fund to support those hit by the deadly disease.

The fund, titled Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, will focus on three kinds of people — health professionals, children and educators who have to work remotely, and members of the entertainment industry who work on daily wages.

With this move, Sony has joined other entertainment and media companies like Netflix which have come forward with a contribution of $100 mn to help television and film industry workers affected by Coronavirus.

Sony has urged its 110,000 employees worldwide to contribute to the fund through a matching gift program.

Besides, it is working with external partners to explore other ways to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community,” Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony Corporation, said in a statement.

WarnerMedia has pledged more than $100 mn for crews of productions badly hit by the outbreak.

Facebook has also committed $100 mn to small businesses in more than 30 countries in an attempt to provide a boost to the global economy.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the flow of false information related to the pandemic on its platform.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.