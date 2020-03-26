Thursday, March 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: Microsoft will come out of COVID-19 crisis pretty strong, says CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella exuded confidence that the software giant will come out “pretty strong” from the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak


FP TrendingMar 26, 2020 19:54:04 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella exuded confidence that the software giant will come out “pretty strong” from the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to CNBC, the India-born CEO said that Microsoft has a great balance sheet. Also, the company has a very diverse business along with a mix of annuity, non-annuity which is also stronger than the earlier financial crisis.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Microsoft will come out of COVID-19 crisis pretty strong, says CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Reuters

Nadella asserted that Microsoft Azure and cloud services were under pressure as a number of people are working from home and staying indoors.

He added that Microsoft is being able to meet the demands of work from home kits.

Microsoft Teams, a workplace communication and collaboration software, has become one of the most preferred platforms for people working from home. The software is also being used by educational institutes for conducting online classes.

“If this was a previous generation of data centre architectures or software architectures, I don’t think we would have been able to deal with this crisis as effectively as we have been able to,” Nadella said.

He, however, expressed concern on whether the demand holds up in the US and Europe along with other developed markets that have been largely hit by the pandemic.

On Sunday, Nadella in a letter to his employees described the coronavirus pandemic as “uncharted territory".

“Like many of you, there have been times over the past weeks where it has felt overwhelming and all-encompassing for me. I worry about the health and safety of my family, my co-workers, and friends. My wife and I worry for her ageing parents, who are far away from us in India,” the Microsoft CEO wrote in the letter which he also shared on Linkedin.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 5,500 in Surat asked to observe home isolation after worker in textile martket tests positive

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 5,500 in Surat asked to observe home isolation after worker in textile martket tests positive
Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonia Gandhi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks emergency welfare measures for construction workers

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonia Gandhi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks emergency welfare measures for construction workers

Mar 24, 2020
Odisha terms COVID-19 'disaster', shuts educational institutions and cinema halls till 31 March; govt allots Rs 200 cr to combat coronavirus

NewsTracker

Odisha terms COVID-19 'disaster', shuts educational institutions and cinema halls till 31 March; govt allots Rs 200 cr to combat coronavirus

Mar 13, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Strong social distancing measures best way to contain spread of COVID-19, says Lancet study

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Strong social distancing measures best way to contain spread of COVID-19, says Lancet study

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Empty streets, closed markets mark day one of lockdown in Bengal; Mamata Banerjee seeks Rs 1,500 cr package from Centre

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Empty streets, closed markets mark day one of lockdown in Bengal; Mamata Banerjee seeks Rs 1,500 cr package from Centre

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches 'MyGov Corona News Desk' group on Telegram to fight misinformation on COVID-19

Telegram

Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches 'MyGov Corona News Desk' group on Telegram to fight misinformation on COVID-19

Mar 26, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020