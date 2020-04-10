tech2 News Staff

Khabri is a digital audio content platform that streams content in regional languages. It has teamed up with National Association for the Blind to launch an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal that will help people with visual impairment or are blind in the time of crises.

The portal will help the target audience with medical, psychological, social and financial help. People can also reach out to them on +91 9810511211 toll-free number, ping them on WhatsApp and even to go to the Khabri official app, which is available for free on Android.

Through this platform, Khabri intends to spread awareness of this global pandemic. Others can also be a part of this initiative by making donations or by offering any sort of help.

In addition to this, Khabri is also planning to launch a dedicated content channel, live councelling sessions and a celebrity-led talk show to further their cause for the blind community in India.

WhatsApp users can also reach the Health Ministries of Maharashtra at +91 202612739, Gujarat at + 91 7433000104, and Kerala at + 91 9072220183. To reach out to the Delhi government, people can simply send a "Hi" text on WhatsApp to 8800007722, and they can get their queries answered.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.