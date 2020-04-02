Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
Coronavirus Outbreak: Jaguar Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles globally for emergency response organisations

Jaguar Land Rover has collaborated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for over 65 years.


OverdriveApr 02, 2020 14:52:09 IST

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has provided 160 of its vehicles to emergency response organisations worldwide in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The firm has loaned 57 vehicles, including 27 examples of the new Land Rover Defender, to the British Red Cross to deliver medicine and food to vulnerable people across the UK given the social distancing that is in place.

Jaguar Land Rover teams in Spain, France, South Africa and Australia have also loaned cars from their press fleet to the countries' respective Red Cross Societies, while more markets are in the process of offering such assistance. Land Rover, especially with the Defender, has a long history of humanitarian assistance.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Jaguar Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles globally for emergency response organisations

Jaguar

The brand has collaborated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for over 65 years. The first instance of this was in 1954 when a specially adapted Defender was used as a medical dispensary in the deserts of Dubai. This partnership has since grown, over 10 lakh people in 25 countries have been helped so far.

Bookings for the new Land Rover Defender 4x4 SUV have begun in India, with deliveries set to commence in August. Prices will start from Rs 69.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Indian-spec Defender will come with a single-engine option. This will be the 2.0-litre engine turbo-petrol in its P300 guise, with outputs of 300PS and 400 Nm. This will come paired with JLR's version of the ZF 8-speed automatic. Both the three-door SWB 90 and the five-door LWB 110 version will be offered here, each with five trim levels.

These will be the Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The Defender is being brought in as a CBU and will get notable features like the 360-degree Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), among other things. Like the international version, the Indian-spec car will be highly customisable with a range of seating combinations and accessory packs to choose from.

