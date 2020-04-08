Press Trust of India

Chip-maker Intel on Tuesday pledged an additional $50 million for a pandemic response technology initiative to combat global coronavirus crisis.

Previously, Intel had announced $10 million in donations that are supporting local communities.

"Intel is committed to accelerating access to technology that can combat the current pandemic and enable new technology and scientific discovery that better prepares society for future crises.

"We hope that by sharing our expertise, resources, and technology, we can help to accelerate work that saves lives and expands access to critical services around the world during this challenging time," Intel chief executive officer Bob Swan said.

Of the $50 million, about $40 million will fund the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning initiatives. The remaining will be allocated for an innovation fund that supports requests from external partners and employee-led relief projects, addressing critical needs in their communities, the company said in a statement.

The Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness Initiative will provide funding to accelerate customer and partner advances in diagnosis, treatment and vaccine development, leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and edge-to-cloud service delivery.

The Intel Online Learning Initiative will support education-focused non-profit organisations and business partners to provide students without access to technology with devices and online learning resources. It will enable PC donations, online virtual resources, study-at-home guides and device connectivity assistance.

The up to $10 million amount allocated for innovation fund will supports various initiatives.

The statement said Intel is working with India''s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.

Intel is also collaborating with industry body Nasscom to build an application ecosystem and multi-cloud back end to enable population-scale COVID-19 diagnostics, to predict outbreaks and to improve medical care management and administration.

"Intel technology underpins critical products and services that global communities, governments and healthcare organizations depend on every day. We hope that by harnessing our expertise, resources, technology and talents, we can help save and enrich lives by solving the world’s greatest challenges through the creation and development of new technology-based innovations and approaches," the company said.

