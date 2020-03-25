Wednesday, March 25, 2020Back to
Coronavirus Outbreak: Government to reportedly launch CoWin-20 app to track, curb the virus

The app will have information on the locations of the nearest test centres and quarantine centres.


tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2020 10:09:44 IST

With the Covid-19 on a spread, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national wide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown is aimed to control the spread of the virus. Another step the government is taking now is rolling out an application called CoWin-20, which is aimed at tracking the spread of the infection and curbing it.

This was first reported by News18. Reportedly, with the app, the government will trace the personal travel histories of individuals through CoWin-20, in order to track how many people might they have come in contact with. This was, the government aims to track the spread of the virus and quarantine individuals that may be at risk.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Government to reportedly launch CoWin-20 app to track, curb the virus

Representational Image: Reuters.

In addition to that, the app will apparently also have information on the locations of the nearest test centre and quarantine centres.

The app will also have information like government advisories and official safety recommendations.

Currently, the CoWin-20 app is reportedly being tested in beta for both iOS and Android, and its stable version is expected to be rolled out in the coming days. The app will be available nation-wide.

For testing, per the report, the Android app is being distributed among a select group of users through an APK, whereas users of iOS devices will be required to share their device UDIDs with the National Informatics Centre to get a unique download link.

