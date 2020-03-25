tech2 News Staff

With the Covid-19 on a spread, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national wide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown is aimed to control the spread of the virus. Another step the government is taking now is rolling out an application called CoWin-20, which is aimed at tracking the spread of the infection and curbing it.

This was first reported by News18. Reportedly, with the app, the government will trace the personal travel histories of individuals through CoWin-20, in order to track how many people might they have come in contact with. This was, the government aims to track the spread of the virus and quarantine individuals that may be at risk.

In addition to that, the app will apparently also have information on the locations of the nearest test centre and quarantine centres.

The app will also have information like government advisories and official safety recommendations.

Currently, the CoWin-20 app is reportedly being tested in beta for both iOS and Android, and its stable version is expected to be rolled out in the coming days. The app will be available nation-wide.

For testing, per the report, the Android app is being distributed among a select group of users through an APK, whereas users of iOS devices will be required to share their device UDIDs with the National Informatics Centre to get a unique download link.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.