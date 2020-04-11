Saturday, April 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google to increase visibility of virtual healthcare options on its platforms to aid users in time of pandemic

Tech giant Google has decided to provide greater visibility to virtual health care options by introducing new features on Google Search and Google Maps.


FP TrendingApr 11, 2020 21:00:09 IST

Tech giant Google has decided to provide greater visibility to virtual health care options by introducing new features on Google Search and Google Maps.

This step is aimed at improving the scope and possibility of accessing healthcare without having to visit any doctor’s chamber in the times of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google to increase visibility of virtual healthcare options on its platforms to aid users in time of pandemic

Representational image. Getty Images

Julie Black, the director of product management in Google Heath, announced the action plan in a blog post.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has halted the treatment of various other ailments. Either hospitals have had to focus on coronavirus patients or people have stopped visiting the healthcare centres due to the outbreak.

Google said that under such a situation, it is better for everyone to consult a doctor over the phone or through the internet. This will reduce the pressure on the healthcare workers and also make sure that less people are outdoors.

Google will be introducing two new features on its Search and Maps application that will make it easier for people to locate a nearby healthcare centre or a clinic.

The hospitals, doctors and mental health professionals wishing to provide virtual services can enter a “virtual care offering in their Business Profile”. So, whenever people search for a service provider in their vicinity, a “get online care” link will appear on Search and Maps.

The pilot version of another feature will begin in the United States, to be shortly followed by a global roll out. Under this feature, users of Google Search will find virtual care platforms directly on their search result feed.

For example, if one types in “immediate care”, Google will show all the medical care providers’ details on its feed. The user will be able to know the price of the service, location of visit (online or offline) and their contact detail.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Maps

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Maps now highlights restaurants that are operating near you during the lockdown

Apr 06, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Maps now highlights restaurants that are operating near you during the lockdown
Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Google Doodle

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Apr 07, 2020
Hangouts Meet is now renamed as Google Meet, will aim at safer work video calls

Hangouts Meet

Hangouts Meet is now renamed as Google Meet, will aim at safer work video calls

Apr 09, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

Apr 02, 2020
Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Apr 03, 2020
Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

NewsTracker

Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

Apr 04, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020