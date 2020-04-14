FP Trending

Google India has rolled out a feature that will enable people find food and locate night shelters in their cities. The search engine is working with the central and state government to help people spot the facilities.

The feature is available on smartphones and KaiOS devices and is also available in Hindi.

According to the search giant, the feature will help people through Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant.

Spread the word and help others find food and night shelters in their cities.

📱 Available across smartphones and KaiOS devices

💬 Now available in Hindi @PMOIndia @mygovindia @GoI_MeitY @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/bIlqlTF6tb — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 9, 2020

Google India has also introduced a Google Assistant helpline number for Vodafone and Idea customers who are on 2G and feature phones, or don’t have internet access.

Google India said that Vodafone Idea users can dial the helpline number 000-800-919-1000 and ask about food shelters and night shelters in their cities. This facility is available in English as well as in Hindi.

All that a person needs to do is to call up at the number and say food shelter or night shelter along with the city’s name.

Google is providing this facility in 33 cities in the country. People can also find food and night shelters in places such as Delhi, Aligarh and Bhagalpur.

To use the feature, one has to download Google Maps on their smartphones. The option – Food shelters and Night Shelters are available on the main page of the app. One can check the name, timings and ratings of the places on their Google Maps.

The Google Assistance feature will be helpful for people at the time when the country is under lockdown to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

