Friday, May 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon says India business most affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Announcing its Q1 results for 2020, Amazon said that it would be spending $4 billion in COVID-19 related expenses during its Q2.


FP TrendingMay 01, 2020 17:22:20 IST

Amazon has said that the COVID-19 pandemic had largely affected its business in India. The global e-commerce giant said that due to the nationwide lockdown it had to cut back on a lot of offerings in India and only deliver essential goods.

Amazon said that it will resume its operations after getting the nod from the government.

“I think the biggest impact internationally has been in India where, of course, similar to all companies in India, we're now only fulfilling our essential goods such as grocery, so that's cut back a lot on our offering," Brian T Olsavsky, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Amazon saying during an earnings call.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon says India business most affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Amazon logo. Image: Reuters.

After the government extended the coronavirus lockdown till 3 May, it had initially allowed e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items. A few days later, the government had cleared the air that-commerce companies can only deliver essential goods.

As per a report by Economic Times, Amazon India had then said that the government’s guidelines would come as a disappointment to consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products.

Announcing its first quarter results for 2020, Amazon said that it would be spending $4 billion in COVID-19 related expenses during its second quarter.

The company said that money will be invested in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and hundreds of millions to develop its own coronavirus testing capabilities.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle

Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak

Apr 17, 2020
Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak
'Thank you': Google salutes front line workers fighting COVID-19 with hearts in final doodle of coronavirus series

NewsTracker

'Thank you': Google salutes front line workers fighting COVID-19 with hearts in final doodle of coronavirus series

Apr 18, 2020
Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Apr 24, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICAI decides to waive practical training condonation fee due to hardships faced by students

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICAI decides to waive practical training condonation fee due to hardships faced by students

Apr 21, 2020
Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE extends date for submission of school affiliation application to 30 June

NewsTracker

Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE extends date for submission of school affiliation application to 30 June

Apr 25, 2020
Amazon ties up with Indian Railways to transport essential items via 'COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains'; move likely to boost deliveries during lockdown

Amazon ties up with Indian Railways to transport essential items via 'COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains'; move likely to boost deliveries during lockdown

Apr 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020