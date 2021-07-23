FP Trending

Corning Incorporated has introduced a new Gorilla Glass lineup that includes Corning Gorilla Glass DX and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ which provides professional-grade image capture technology in mobile devices. Corning's first customer to adopt the Gorilla Glass X will be Samsung that will use the glass for its camera lens covers.

Corning says the technology offers superior scratch resistance, advanced optical performance, and durability.

Talking about the new products, Jaymin Amin, Vice President, and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass said, “Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with improved scratch resistance, optical performance, and durability than traditional coatings".

The number of photos taken globally has increased to 1.4 trillion per year from 350 billion in 2010. Mobile purchasing decisions have been largely influenced by mobile camera technology that comprises a professional-grade image quality under all lighting conditions and minimizing all reflection within the camera systems.

To meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality image and video capabilities, smartphone manufacturers have integrated features such as telephoto and wide-angle lenses, and infrared sensors in mobile cameras. However, with a growing level of sophistication, the size, and number of cameras have also grown increasing the probability of scratches and damage through everyday use.

“By capturing 98 percent of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos," Amin shared further.