Coolpad seems to be making a comeback as it is set to launch three new smartphones in India on 20 December. The phones are going to be released as part of its 'Mega' series of phones.

Coolpad had also released the Coolpad Note 8 in October at Rs 9,999.

The company has released teasers showing the front panel of the upcoming phones. The phones sport a traditional smartphone design and lack that oh-so-controversial notch.

Time to make the experience, a grand one! Coolpad is all set to expand the Mega experience. Stay tuned for the grand unveiling on 20 December 2018. pic.twitter.com/SgnGssWLyn — Coolpad India (@CoolpadInd) December 18, 2018

As per a report in GizmoChina, three phones are to be launched. As can be seen from the image that was shared by Coolpad, one phone appears to have capacitive buttons while the other two don't. The three phones seem otherwise very similar in design, featuring a prominent chin and forehead.

The Coolpad Mega 5A was the last 'Mega' series phone released in India.

The phones will be available only through offline channels. Coolpad has also recently launched the Cool Play 8 in the Chinese market with a 6.2-inch display, and it did sport a notch.

There is no news on the price and specifications of the phone.