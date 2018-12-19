Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
Coolpad to launch three new smartphones as part of its 'Mega' series on 20 December

Coolpad had also recently launched the Cool Play 8 in the Chinese market with a 6.2-inch display.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 19:10 PM IST

Coolpad seems to be making a comeback as it is set to launch three new smartphones in India on 20 December. The phones are going to be released as part of its 'Mega' series of phones.

Coolpad had also released the Coolpad Note 8 in October at Rs 9,999.

The company has released teasers showing the front panel of the upcoming phones. The phones sport a traditional smartphone design and lack that oh-so-controversial notch.

As per a report in GizmoChina, three phones are to be launched. As can be seen from the image that was shared by Coolpad, one phone appears to have capacitive buttons while the other two don't. The three phones seem otherwise very similar in design, featuring a prominent chin and forehead.

The Coolpad Mega 5A was the last 'Mega' series phone released in India.

Coolpad Mega series.

Coolpad Mega series. Image: Twitter

The phones will be available only through offline channels. Coolpad has also recently launched the Cool Play 8 in the Chinese market with a 6.2-inch display, and it did sport a notch.

There is no news on the price and specifications of the phone.

