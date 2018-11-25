tech2 News Staff

Last we heard of Coolpad was much earlier this year, somewhere in May, when the company sued three group firms of Xiaomi, possibly worth up to $10 billion, for patent infringement. However, the company is now the company has released in a new device, a budget smartphone, in a rather silent launch in China.

The company launched the Coolpad M3, which is currently on sale on JD.com.

The Coolpad M3 has been priced at CNY 799, which is about Rs 8,100.

The device features a 5.85-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1512 x 720 pixels and 19:9 ratio. There a big notch on the display which houses the camera, the bezels on the side are moderately thin and you can see a rather thick chin at the bottom.

Powering the device is the MediaTek MT6750 chipset, with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz. In terms of storage, we have a single variant with 4 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera, Coolpad M3 features a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary lens and a 5 MP secondary lens for depth sensing. On the front, the device has a 5 MP camera unit with AI Face recognition and AI beautification.

The device weighs 171 grams, and also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a a small 2,800 mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth V4.0. It is available in two colours: Blue Sea and Gentleman’s Enamel.