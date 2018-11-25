Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
Coolpad M3 with 5.85-inch display,13 MP + 5 MP camera unveiled in China at CNY 799

Coolpad M3 has a 13 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup on the rear and a single 5 MP on the front.

tech2 News Staff Nov 25, 2018 08:20 AM IST

Last we heard of Coolpad was much earlier this year, somewhere in May, when the company sued three group firms of Xiaomi, possibly worth up to $10 billion, for patent infringement. However, the company is now the company has released in a new device, a budget smartphone, in a rather silent launch in China.

The company launched the Coolpad M3, which is currently on sale on JD.com.

Coolpad M3. Image: JD.com

Coolpad M3. Image: JD.com

The Coolpad M3 has been priced at CNY 799, which is about Rs 8,100.

The device features a 5.85-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1512 x 720 pixels and 19:9 ratio. There a big notch on the display which houses the camera, the bezels on the side are moderately thin and you can see a rather thick chin at the bottom.

Powering the device is the MediaTek MT6750 chipset, with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz. In terms of storage, we have a single variant with 4 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage, which is expandable using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera, Coolpad M3 features a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary lens and a 5 MP secondary lens for depth sensing. On the front, the device has a 5 MP camera unit with AI Face recognition and AI beautification.

The device weighs 171 grams, and also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a a small 2,800 mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth V4.0. It is available in two colours: Blue Sea and Gentleman’s Enamel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

