FP Trending

Smartphone manufacturer Coolpad is all geared up for the launch of its new smartphone Coolpad Cool 6 in India. The company teased on Twitter that it will soon launch the smartphone, which is the successor to Cool 5 launched last year. In one of the tweets, Coolpad India revealed that the smartphone will come with a rising selfie camera. Coolpad Cool 6 will be exclusively available for sale on e-commerce platform Amazon. The smartphone is already listed on the website that also reveals the key specifications and features.

Get ready to capture the magnificent shots on #Cool6 rising selfie camera. Share the classy ideas in the comment box to capture the better selfies & get a chance to win a new smartphone from #Coolpad #SelfieCamera #PopUp pic.twitter.com/CGaQZ5tovQ — Coolpad India (@CoolpadInd) October 12, 2020

According to a report by Gizbot, the Coolpad Cool 6 will be launched in India on 16 October.

Coolpad Cool 6 expected specifications

As per the dedicated Amazon page, Coolpad Cool 6 will have a triple camera setup on the rear. The camera module will have a 48 MP main sensor and two 2 MP cameras arranged vertically. The cameras on the back will be guided by AI and include features such as Night mode, HDR, UHD, Panorama, Pro, and intelligent scanning.

The pop up selfie camera will be of 21 MP. The front camera of the smartphone will have Night mode, HDR, UHD, Pro mode, Filters, and Beauty modes.

The Coolpad Cool 6 will be available in two variants - 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will come in two colours blue and silver.

The image of the phone also shows that it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.