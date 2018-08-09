Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 09 August, 2018 12:25 IST

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars app to be available on App Store

Apple, along with Facebook and Google-owned YouTube took down and banned videos and podcasts by Jones

Apple has announced that the mobile app of US consipiracy theorist Alex Jones', Infowars Official, will continue to be available on its App Store because the application, in particular, has not violated any of the company's guidelines, the media reported.

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Reuters

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Reuters

Recently, Apple, along with Facebook and Google-owned YouTube took down and banned videos and podcasts by Jones put on pages identified as Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page, for violating the hate speech, bullying and extremist behaviours rules, making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming.

The content that got banned on Apple reportedly includes "defamatory, discriminatory or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups, particularly if the app is likely to humiliate, intimidate, or place a targeted individual or group in harm's way," BuzzFeedNews reported on Wednesday.

But the company believes that the "Infowars Official" app has yet to violate any of those standards.

"We strongly support all points of view being represented on the App Store, as long as the apps are respectful to users with differing opinions, and follow our clear guidelines, ensuring the App Store is a safe marketplace for all," the report quoted Apple as saying. An Android version of the app remains in Google's app store as well.

"We carefully review content on our platforms and products for violations of our terms and conditions, or our content policies. If an app or user violates these, we take action," BuzzFeed News quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

Jones was banned from posting violating content on his Facebook pages for a period of 30 days because his content contained "dehumanising language to describe people who are transgenders, Muslims and immigrants," which violates the social networking giant's hate speech policies, as per previous reports.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

Alex Jones

Apple, Youtube, Facebook take down content of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Aug 07, 2018

hate speech

YouTube removes videos of conspiracy theorist on grounds of hate speech

Jul 26, 2018

Tech firms

Lawmakers demand tech firms do more to stop foreign influence in US politics

Aug 02, 2018

Google

China denies Google's plans for a censored version of its search engine

Aug 02, 2018

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to get SD card support, quality selection option, and more

Aug 02, 2018

Facebook

Facebook suspends US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for bullying and hate speech

Jul 29, 2018

science

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Sharks

Rare set of teeth from giant prehistoric mega-shark found on Australian beach

Aug 09, 2018

Mental Health

Daily workouts don't better mental health, try a team sport instead: Study

Aug 09, 2018