Saturday, November 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers

By Stephen Nellis (Reuters) - The cost of cars equipped with ultra-fast 5G wireless technology is likely to go up if microchip supplier Qualcomm Inc's patent licensing practices fail to change, a trade group representing major automakers and two leading automotive suppliers said in court filings on Friday. Qualcomm is seeking to overturn a sweeping antitrust decision requiring it to renegotiate its licensing agreements at reasonable prices. Appeal proceedings in the case brought by the U.S


ReutersNov 30, 2019 02:16:09 IST

Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - The cost of cars equipped with ultra-fast 5G wireless technology is likely to go up if microchip supplier Qualcomm Inc's patent licensing practices fail to change, a trade group representing major automakers and two leading automotive suppliers said in court filings on Friday.

Qualcomm is seeking to overturn a sweeping antitrust decision requiring it to renegotiate its licensing agreements at reasonable prices. Appeal proceedings in the case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission are expected to begin in January, but Qualcomm's opponents are weighing in early to argue that the anti-trust decision should be allowed to stand.

Trade groups representing the U.S. units of BMW , Ford Motor Co , General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Co <7203.T>, among others, made various claims about adverse effects of Qualcomm's licensing practices in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Also filing was a unit of German supplier Continental AG and Japan-based Denso Corp <6902.T>, both makers of "infotainment" and location-tracking car technology.

Qualcomm declined to comment.

Qualcomm has denied the FTC's anti-trust accusations and the court agreed to pause the decision after some government officials asked it to do so.

Continental said it gave up working with Qualcomm's chip rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> and MediaTek Inc <2454.TW> because the licensing practices created too many legal risks. Continental and Denso said Qualcomm and other patent holders were refusing to license their technology to chipmakers that charge only a few dollars per chip, seeking instead to sign licenses only with carmakers whose vehicles cost tens of thousands of dollars and are "less motivated to fight for every dollar" in license fees.

"The resulting inefficiency is ultimately borne by consumers in the form of higher prices," the auto suppliers wrote in their complaint.

The trade groups representing automakers argued in a court filing that Qualcomm should negotiate directly with the suppliers, to avoid "unnecessary, costly, and inefficient licensing negotiations" with the carmakers themselves.

"The suppliers that incorporate chips into their products likely are ready to negotiate with Qualcomm," the groups wrote.

Rival chipmakers also weighed in against Qualcomm on Friday with Intel Corp saying it sold its smartphone modem chip business to Apple Inc at "a multi-billion dollar loss" after Qualcomm forced it out of the market with what it described as illegal licensing practices.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang in New York, Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019