Computex 2021: Intel announces 11th Gen U-series chips for laptops, Intel 5G Solution 5000 and more

Intel also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, called Intel 5G Solution 5000.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2021 20:10:11 IST

Intel announced two new additions to its line-up of 11th Gen Intel Core processors at the company’s keynote event Computex 2021 on 31 May. The company unveiled two 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors which are the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7. This big announcement marks the first 5GHz clock speed for thin and light laptops. At the virtual tech event, Intel also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, called Intel 5G Solution 5000.

Intel chipset-1280

It claims to deliver nearly five times speed increases over Intel Gigabit Long-Term Evolution (LTE) from anywhere. The company made this declaration after previously announcing a collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

It is powerful and can achieve 5.0GHz clock speed. The new 11th Gen mobile chips also offer four-core and eight-thread configurations.

During the event, Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms informed that they have the world's best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops. "We've taken the world's best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics," said Walker.

 

Among the many brands in the market, Acer, ASUS, and HP are the first original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) to enable modern connected laptops this year with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 which are based on 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series processors.

