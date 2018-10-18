Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 18 October, 2018 14:37 IST

Complaint against Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in UP court for using national symbol

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh on Wednesday set November 12 as the next date for this hearing.

A complaint has been registered in an Uttar Pradesh court against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and three others for using national symbols and letter heads of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its site without due permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh on Wednesday set November 12 as the next date of hearing when the petitioner lawyer Omkar's statement would be recorded.

Cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Others named in the complaint are Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan.

The petitioner has further alleged that the social media giant runs an application which allows certain national symbols to be used without permission.

He has submitted screen shots as evidence.

The petitioner has demanded that the named persons be punished for this offence as they were not only getting cheap popularity with the use of such symbols but were also earning a lot of money.

"This has hurt my sentiments and has hurt national pride," the petitioner has said.

