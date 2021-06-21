Tuesday, June 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Colorful unveils limited-run GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card: Price, features listed

Production of Colorful’s GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card will be limited to 1,000 units only.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2021 09:18:42 IST

Colorful Technology Company Limited has introduced a limited-edition variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card named the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN. The latest graphics card has a black-and-grey colour scheme on its CNC-machined aluminum alloy shroud and backplate. It features the iconic ‘Golden Gears’ and gold accents, an LCD, and RGB lighting elements on the graphics card and radiator. The GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4,999 (Rs 3.71 lakh approx.). Colorful will manufacture just 1,000 units of the KUDAN graphics card.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN has a hybrid cooling setup with both air- and water-cooling systems. Its air cooling system sports a triple-fan heatsink with six 6 mm high-performance heat pipes. The cooling system uses ‘Storm Chaser’ 90 mm fans with fixed-rotating fan blades. The heatsink features the iGame Vacuum Copper Plate technology and has 24 GB memory with a 384-bit memory interface width.

The latest graphics card from Colorful will retail for around Rs 3.71 lakh. Image: Colorful Technology

The latest graphics card from Colorful will retail for around Rs 3.71 lakh. Image: Colorful Technology

The KUDAN’s liquid cooling system has a nine-stage water block and a 240 mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink are supported by the ‘Breathe-Gill’ technology. The card employs a quick-release system for easy mounting and dismounting of the radiator-pump unit.

The limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features aluminum alloy components. It has a 60 Hz display panel for real-time monitoring that can be flipped to a full 90 degrees, which allows it to be visible even in vertical orientation.

The GeForce RTX 3090 will be available with exclusive KUDAN accessories that include a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps and a KUDAN graphics cardholder. It also includes a power connector that offers a 3x 8-pin layout. The limited-edition graphics card comes packed in a durable-yet-luxurious suitcase.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The Big Interview

Empathy engines, the paranormal and living vicariously | Inside Life is Strange: True Colors

Jun 19, 2021
Empathy engines, the paranormal and living vicariously | Inside Life is Strange: True Colors
Beyond Hollywood's big-budget In the Heights, colourism persists, and is rarely addressed

Beyond Hollywood's big-budget In the Heights, colourism persists, and is rarely addressed

Jun 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021