FP Trending

Colorful Technology Company Limited has introduced a limited-edition variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card named the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN. The latest graphics card has a black-and-grey colour scheme on its CNC-machined aluminum alloy shroud and backplate. It features the iconic ‘Golden Gears’ and gold accents, an LCD, and RGB lighting elements on the graphics card and radiator. The GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4,999 (Rs 3.71 lakh approx.). Colorful will manufacture just 1,000 units of the KUDAN graphics card.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN has a hybrid cooling setup with both air- and water-cooling systems. Its air cooling system sports a triple-fan heatsink with six 6 mm high-performance heat pipes. The cooling system uses ‘Storm Chaser’ 90 mm fans with fixed-rotating fan blades. The heatsink features the iGame Vacuum Copper Plate technology and has 24 GB memory with a 384-bit memory interface width.

The KUDAN’s liquid cooling system has a nine-stage water block and a 240 mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink are supported by the ‘Breathe-Gill’ technology. The card employs a quick-release system for easy mounting and dismounting of the radiator-pump unit.

The limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features aluminum alloy components. It has a 60 Hz display panel for real-time monitoring that can be flipped to a full 90 degrees, which allows it to be visible even in vertical orientation.

The GeForce RTX 3090 will be available with exclusive KUDAN accessories that include a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps and a KUDAN graphics cardholder. It also includes a power connector that offers a 3x 8-pin layout. The limited-edition graphics card comes packed in a durable-yet-luxurious suitcase.