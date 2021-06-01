Tuesday, June 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Colorful launches iGame GeForce graphics card variants in India: All you need to know

Both the GeForce graphics cards are equipped with Colorful’s One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2021 19:23:32 IST

Colorful Technology has introduced the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, in its Vulcan, Advanced OC and NB models. As per a press release, both graphic cards are loaded with features and boast of improved designs. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB is a compact triple-fan graphics card measuring 300 mm x 104 mm x 52.5 mm. It is an advanced graphics card that packs a triple-fan cooler with an ‘Energy Core’ central fan and a ‘Light Frozen’ lighting effect. It features five 8 mm-diameter heat pipes for quicker heat dissipation.

The 3070 Ti NB graphics card is equipped with the brand’s One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, pushing performance to 1,830 MHz. For RGB lighting enthusiasts, there is an RGB Colorful logo on the side of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB. It comes with a 2x 8-pin PCIe power connector and 8 GB memory.

India prices for Colorful's new graphics card variants are yet to be revealed. Image: Colorful

India prices for Colorful's new graphics card variants are yet to be revealed. Image: Colorful

A USP of Vulcan models, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a 323 mm x 158 mm x 60 mm graphics card. As per the press release, Vulcan includes the signature LCD screen which can be used for status monitoring, personal customisation, displaying GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and others. The LCD screen is visible even in a vertical mounting orientation and can be flipped up to 90 degrees.

Featuring a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design, the 3080 Ti Vulcan packs iGame’s Vacuum Copper Plated Technics to deliver stable and cool overclocks. It also features a One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, for an instant performance boost to 1,710 MHz at the press of a button. It comes with a 3x 8-pin PCIe power connector and houses 12 GB memory.

Both the graphics cards will be available in the Indian market. The prices of these products have not been disclosed as yet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lois Ehlert, illustrator of children's book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, dies at 86

May 27, 2021
Lois Ehlert, illustrator of children's book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, dies at 86
Oppo starts rolling out Android 11-based ColorOS 11 for Oppo Find X2, Oppo F17 Pro and more

ColorOS 11

Oppo starts rolling out Android 11-based ColorOS 11 for Oppo Find X2, Oppo F17 Pro and more

May 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021