FP Trending

Colorful Technology has introduced the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, in its Vulcan, Advanced OC and NB models. As per a press release, both graphic cards are loaded with features and boast of improved designs. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB is a compact triple-fan graphics card measuring 300 mm x 104 mm x 52.5 mm. It is an advanced graphics card that packs a triple-fan cooler with an ‘Energy Core’ central fan and a ‘Light Frozen’ lighting effect. It features five 8 mm-diameter heat pipes for quicker heat dissipation.

The 3070 Ti NB graphics card is equipped with the brand’s One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, pushing performance to 1,830 MHz. For RGB lighting enthusiasts, there is an RGB Colorful logo on the side of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB. It comes with a 2x 8-pin PCIe power connector and 8 GB memory.

A USP of Vulcan models, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a 323 mm x 158 mm x 60 mm graphics card. As per the press release, Vulcan includes the signature LCD screen which can be used for status monitoring, personal customisation, displaying GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and others. The LCD screen is visible even in a vertical mounting orientation and can be flipped up to 90 degrees.

Featuring a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design, the 3080 Ti Vulcan packs iGame’s Vacuum Copper Plated Technics to deliver stable and cool overclocks. It also features a One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, for an instant performance boost to 1,710 MHz at the press of a button. It comes with a 3x 8-pin PCIe power connector and houses 12 GB memory.

Both the graphics cards will be available in the Indian market. The prices of these products have not been disclosed as yet.