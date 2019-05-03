Reuters

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analyst estimates and the IT services and outsourcing company cut its full-year revenue forecast, hit by lower demand from banking and insurance customers.

Shares of the company were down 1.65 percent at $65.50 after the bell on Thursday.

Revenue in its financial services unit fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion in the quarter. Growth in the business, Cognizant's biggest, has been sluggish, pressuring overall revenue growth.

"Our revised full-year outlook reflects the first-quarter underperformance and expectations of slower growth in Financial Services and Healthcare for the remainder of 2019," said Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin.

The company forecast full-year 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.6 percent and 5.1 percent in constant currency. It had earlier forecast revenue growth between 7 percent and 9 percent.

Revenue rose to $4.11 billion from $3.91 billion, but missed the average analysts’ estimate of $4.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the consulting and outsourcing services provider earned 91 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.04.

The company's results were unveiled ahead of the scheduled press release time.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

