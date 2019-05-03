Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cognizant quarterly revenue falls short of estimates, cuts full-year forecast

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analyst estimates and the IT services and outsourcing company cut its full-year revenue forecast, hit by lower demand from banking and insurance customers. Shares of the company were down 1.65 percent at $65.50 after the bell on Thursday

ReutersMay 03, 2019 03:06:35 IST

Cognizant quarterly revenue falls short of estimates, cuts full-year forecast

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analyst estimates and the IT services and outsourcing company cut its full-year revenue forecast, hit by lower demand from banking and insurance customers.

Shares of the company were down 1.65 percent at $65.50 after the bell on Thursday.

Revenue in its financial services unit fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion in the quarter. Growth in the business, Cognizant's biggest, has been sluggish, pressuring overall revenue growth.

"Our revised full-year outlook reflects the first-quarter underperformance and expectations of slower growth in Financial Services and Healthcare for the remainder of 2019," said Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin.

The company forecast full-year 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.6 percent and 5.1 percent in constant currency. It had earlier forecast revenue growth between 7 percent and 9 percent.

Revenue rose to $4.11 billion from $3.91 billion, but missed the average analysts’ estimate of $4.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the consulting and outsourcing services provider earned 91 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.04.

The company's results were unveiled ahead of the scheduled press release time.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Newstracker

Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor

Apr 20, 2019
Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor
Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Newstracker

Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Apr 20, 2019
Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Newstracker

Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Apr 20, 2019
Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Newstracker

Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Apr 20, 2019
Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Newstracker

Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Apr 20, 2019
Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Newstracker

Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Apr 20, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019