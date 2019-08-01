Reuters

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 11.6% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, up from $456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Irr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.