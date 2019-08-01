Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
ReutersAug 01, 2019 03:06:20 IST

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

Shares of the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company rose 3.6% to $67.50 in after market trading.

Revenue from its financial services segment, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose to $1.47 billion, above estimates of $1.46 billion. Revenue from healthcare services, however, fell 1.9% to $1.13 billion.

The company competes with Accenture as well as with major Indian IT companies Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro and Infosys .

Cognizant said it expected current-quarter revenue to be between $4.23 billion to $4.27 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $4.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast full-year 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.9% and 4.9% in constant currency. It had earlier forecast revenue growth between 3.6% and 5.1%.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, up from $456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share, above estimates of 92 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $4.14 billion, in-line with analysts' average estimate of $4.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


