Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cognizant cuts 2019 forecasts on lower financial, healthcare demand

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Thursday nearly halved its 2019 revenue expectations after missing first-quarter results, as the IT services and outsourcing company faces sluggish demand in its financial and healthcare businesses.

ReutersMay 03, 2019 05:06:16 IST

Cognizant cuts 2019 forecasts on lower financial, healthcare demand

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Thursday nearly halved its 2019 revenue expectations after missing first-quarter results, as the IT services and outsourcing company faces sluggish demand in its financial and healthcare businesses.

Shares dropped as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading before paring losses. They fell sharply just before the markets closed after the results were released ahead of the scheduled time.

"Revenue performance reflects both external factors, including in-sourcing among a few large financial services clients and the spending pullback in healthcare clients that are in the midst of merger integration, as well as Cognizant-specific execution issues," new Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said on his first post-earnings call.

The company's reliance on financial services sector has been weighing on its overall revenue growth in the past few quarters.

Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin on the call said the company was seeing some cautiousness in the banking sector around levels of spending in the second half of the year.

The company forecast 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.6 percent and 5.1 percent in constant currency, compared with between 7 percent and 9 percent earlier.

Cognizant also cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast and now expects it to be in the range of $3.87 per share to $3.95 per share. It had earlier expected at least $4.40 per share.

"For some time we've had questions around the spend environment around EU and to some degree North America banks," said Darrin Peller, an analyst with Wolfe Research.

Cognizant expects current-quarter revenue in the range of $4.16 billion and $4.20 billion in constant currency. Analysts were expecting a revenue of $4.29 billion.

The company has turned to cloud computing, cybersecurity and analytics as it looks to cut down dependence on IT services, where margins are being squeezed by clients demanding more work at lower costs.

Revenue in its financial services unit fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion in the first quarter, while healthcare services revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $1.17 billion but missed the $1.20 billion forecast by three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $4.11 billion, but came in below the company and Wall Street expectations.

Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.04.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Newstracker

Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor

Apr 20, 2019
Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor
Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Newstracker

Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Apr 20, 2019
Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Newstracker

Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Apr 20, 2019
Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Newstracker

Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Apr 20, 2019
Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Newstracker

Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Apr 20, 2019
Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Newstracker

Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Apr 20, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019