Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 18 September, 2018 20:36 IST

Cognizant acquires Salesforce Platform ATG for an undisclosed amount of money

ATG will become part of Cognizant's "Enterprise Application Services" practice.

US-based global software major Cognizant on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Advanced Technology Group (ATG) — a management and technology consultancy services focused on the Salesforce Platform — for an undisclosed sum.

Cognizant_SOCIAL

Cognizant.

Kansas-based ATG is a leader in helping companies effectively plan, implement and optimise automated Cloud-based Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) business processes and technologies that enable greater efficiency, more accuracy, and better business visibility — from initial customer contact to final payment.

"Managing quote-to-cash effectively is a key part of a successful digital business model, providing a solid foundation for accelerating revenue growth, to rapidly introduce new products, and implement dynamic digital marketing strategies," said Rajesh Balaji, Global Delivery Head, Enterprise Application Services, Cognizant.

Cognizant has broad expertise in helping clients around the world design, implement and manage their digital business strategies on the Salesforce platform.

"ATG's deep Q2C domain expertise strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio as clients increasingly shift to business models that are based on recurring revenue streams, subscriptions, consumption, IoT, and as-a-service offerings,' Balaji added in a statement.

Founded in 2000, ATG has delivery centres in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Montana in the US.

ATG will become part of Cognizant's "Enterprise Application Services" practice, which has one of the largest number of Salesforce-trained experts in the world.

"By joining forces with Cognizant, we are better able to expand our capabilities to help global clients be more responsive to market changes and succeed with digital monetization ecosystems encompassing people, processes and technology," noted Michael Walsh, CEO, ATG.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Samusng

Samsung sets up the world's largest mobile experience center in Bengaluru

Sep 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Tech talent shortage: Cognizant offers premium allowance to its 40,000 digitally-savvy employees

Sep 11, 2018

science

Astrosat 1

AstroSat's first images capture a supernova that's over 10,000 light-years away

Sep 18, 2018

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

Health

BPA replacements in plastics could be affecting reproductive health: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Environment

Melting permafrost emissions pose serious threat to climate rescue plans: Study

Sep 18, 2018