US-based global software major Cognizant on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Advanced Technology Group (ATG) — a management and technology consultancy services focused on the Salesforce Platform — for an undisclosed sum.

Kansas-based ATG is a leader in helping companies effectively plan, implement and optimise automated Cloud-based Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) business processes and technologies that enable greater efficiency, more accuracy, and better business visibility — from initial customer contact to final payment.

"Managing quote-to-cash effectively is a key part of a successful digital business model, providing a solid foundation for accelerating revenue growth, to rapidly introduce new products, and implement dynamic digital marketing strategies," said Rajesh Balaji, Global Delivery Head, Enterprise Application Services, Cognizant.

Cognizant has broad expertise in helping clients around the world design, implement and manage their digital business strategies on the Salesforce platform.

"ATG's deep Q2C domain expertise strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio as clients increasingly shift to business models that are based on recurring revenue streams, subscriptions, consumption, IoT, and as-a-service offerings,' Balaji added in a statement.

Founded in 2000, ATG has delivery centres in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Montana in the US.

ATG will become part of Cognizant's "Enterprise Application Services" practice, which has one of the largest number of Salesforce-trained experts in the world.

"By joining forces with Cognizant, we are better able to expand our capabilities to help global clients be more responsive to market changes and succeed with digital monetization ecosystems encompassing people, processes and technology," noted Michael Walsh, CEO, ATG.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.