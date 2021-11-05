Friday, November 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CM of Pakistan’s Sindh posts Holi greetings on Diwali, deletes tweet later

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account and wrote, “Happy Holi”


FP TrendingNov 05, 2021 19:48:03 IST

On the occasion of Diwali yesterday (4 November), leaders and ministers of several countries wished people on social media. Leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa extended Diwali greetings.

However, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Pakistan, made an embarrassing gaffe when he tweeted Holi wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account and wrote, “Happy Holi”. The tweet was soon deleted by the Sindh CM House handle since it was flagged.

However, the screenshots of the tweet are still being circulated widely on social media, drawing flak for the major slip made by the CM.

Senior journalist of Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi shared the tweet of the CM where the words, ‘Happy Holi’ are inscribed on a picture of the CM. Solangi shared the post on his Twitter handle and criticized the ignorance of the CM House Sindh. He said that in Pakistan, it is the province of Sindh that has the highest Hindu population and it is a sad state of affairs that the staff at CM House Sindh did not know the difference between these two major festivals.

https://twitter.com/murtazasolangi/status/1456160102533238784?s=20

The CM office was quick to rectify its mistake and delete the tweet. It also posted several messages supporting minorities in Pakistan from its official Twitter handle. Tweets stating that the CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah, wished the Hindu community a happy and joyous Diwali, were also shared by the CM House Sindh’s handle.

A tweet mentioned that the CM wishes everyone Diwali as it’s the festival of joys and lights.

Another tweet quoting CM Shah mentioned that Pakistan Peoples Party has been vocal about the protection of the rights of minorities. However, the tweets failed to do any damage control as the screenshots of the previous ‘Happy Holi’ tweet were already in the news by then.

Here is a look at the tweets shared by the CM House Sindh wishing everyone a joyous Diwali.

https://twitter.com/SindhCMHouse/status/1456156313285763073?s=20

https://twitter.com/SindhCMHouse/status/1456156372748361734?s=20

https://twitter.com/SindhCMHouse/status/1456156477375369221?s=20

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Deepotsav at Ayodhya begins today; over nine lakh diyas to be lit to create new world record

Nov 01, 2021
Deepotsav at Ayodhya begins today; over nine lakh diyas to be lit to create new world record
'Lights, sweets and crackers': Ahead of Diwali 2021, here's how shops and markets are prepping for festival

ImagesOfTheDay

'Lights, sweets and crackers': Ahead of Diwali 2021, here's how shops and markets are prepping for festival

Nov 03, 2021
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Check timing, significance, and other details here

NewsTracker

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Check timing, significance, and other details here

Nov 04, 2021
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Kindle wisdom in every heart, the light of life in every home, and bring a smile on every face

InMyOpinion

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Kindle wisdom in every heart, the light of life in every home, and bring a smile on every face

Nov 04, 2021
Diwali 2021: History, significance, and everything you need to know about the festival of lights

Diwali 2021: History, significance, and everything you need to know about the festival of lights

Nov 04, 2021
Diwali 2021: Ban on firecrackers, movement of heavy vehicles; here's how states are celebrating the festival amid curbs

NewsTracker

Diwali 2021: Ban on firecrackers, movement of heavy vehicles; here's how states are celebrating the festival amid curbs

Nov 04, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021