FP Trending

Clubhouse started beta-testing its voice-based networking app for Android devices earlier this year in January. It has now shared details about this development via a blog post, alongside highlighting some updates for the iOS app. The blog says that Clubhouse – which continues to be an invite-only networking platform – had started rolling out a rough beta version of its Android app to a select group of testers, and that it looks forward to officially welcoming more Android users into the fold in the time to come.

“Android is not yet live, but we started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks,” mentioned Clubhouse’s blog post.

The new changes to the Clubhouse iOS app include improved notifications, club suggestions and the addition of a prompt that will notify club hosts when new members join the room. Some improvements have been made to the VoiceOver accessibility support, which will now allow users to easily identify the speaker by using the ‘Magic Tap’ gesture.

Some of the recent developments of Clubhouse include the introduction of a creator accelerator program to support creators globally, to build their audience and host conversations. It has also announced a monetisation feature that will allow users to send money to creators.

Recalling the launch of Clubhouse in April 2020 only for iOS users, the invite-only audio chat app gained massive popularity owing to its simple concept in just a few months. Its popularity forced its contemporaries, namely Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and Instagram to launch their alternatives.

Initially, Clubhouse secured a second round of Andreesen Horowitz-led funding, where it shared its plans to invest those funds to develop an Android app, scale its infrastructure and technology and introduce a new Creator Grant Program.

As of now, there is no update on the release of the Android app by Clubhouse. But since it’s already available for some users on the beta channel, a rollout for a larger number of users could be expected in the coming weeks.