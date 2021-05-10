tech2 News Staff

Months after its launch on iOS, disrupting the social media space with its popularity, Clubhouse, the voice-based social networking app, is finally available for download on Play Store for Android users. But there is a catch, the beta android app is just available in the US. However, the company has confirmed that it will gradually roll out the app for "English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world". As of now, the Play Store listing gives the option of "pre-register" for the app. This way, users will be notified once the app is available in their region.

A Clubhouse blog post has also clarified that it will continue the invite-only and waitlist tradition even for Android users. Over the next few months, the company plans to welcome "millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them."

"We are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the US today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," reads the blogpost.